JAKARTA May 27 Indonesia could see the annual
inflation rate surging to as high as 7.76 percent if the
government hikes subsidised fuel prices this year, the new
central bank governor said on Monday.
In April, the annual rate was 5.57 percent.
Agus Martowardojo said an inflation spike would be temporary
and could be limited to 7.2 percent if the government can
control volatile food prices and transportation costs.
"The rise in inflation will be temporary and it would return
to normal in the first quarter of 2014," Martowardojo told
parliament.
The governor also said that the rupiah will slightly
weaken to 9,600-9,700 to the dollar if there's a fuel hike,
compared with 9,600-9,800 rupiah if no such action is taken.
