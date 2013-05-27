JAKARTA May 27 Indonesia could see the annual inflation rate surging to as high as 7.76 percent if the government hikes subsidised fuel prices this year, the new central bank governor said on Monday.

In April, the annual rate was 5.57 percent.

Agus Martowardojo said an inflation spike would be temporary and could be limited to 7.2 percent if the government can control volatile food prices and transportation costs.

"The rise in inflation will be temporary and it would return to normal in the first quarter of 2014," Martowardojo told parliament.

The governor also said that the rupiah will slightly weaken to 9,600-9,700 to the dollar if there's a fuel hike, compared with 9,600-9,800 rupiah if no such action is taken. (Reporting by Adriana Nina Kusuma; Writing by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Randy Fabi and Richard Borsuk)