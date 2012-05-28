JAKARTA May 28 Indonesia's central bank has no
intention to implement capital controls but is studyings other
polic options to manage rupiah and dollar liquidity, its deputy
governor said on Monday after the rupiah weakened in early
trade.
Deputy Governor Hartadi A. Sarwono told Reuters the rupiah
weakening was partly due to rumours of capital controls.
He said Bank Indonesia would remain vigilant, and would
increase efforts to facilitate the market if there is a
liquidity shortage.
So far this year, the rupiah has slid 2.6 percent against
the U.S. dollar as of Friday, with selling intensifying last
week as Europe's debt crisis prompted global investors to sell
riskier assets such as emerging market currencies and stocks.
(Reporting by Aditya Suharmoko and Adriana Nina Kusuma; Editing
by Kim Coghill)