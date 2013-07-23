* Rupiah falls to near 4-year low, then recovers

* c.bank change seen boosting dollar-liquidity

* Traders spot BI selling dlr to support rupiah

* Month-end corporate dollar demand pressures currency

By Jongwoo Cheon

SINGAPORE, July 23 Indonesia's central bank on Tuesday let indicative rupiah prices it puts on screens match different levels used in Jakarta's foreign-exchange market dealings, traders said, a move that made the currency initially tumble but could help it strengthen later.

At one point, the rupiah was down nearly 2 percent to 10,250 per dollar due to dollar demand from local companies, the weakest since August 2009, from Monday's 10,060. But as of 0829 GMT, the currency had recovered much of the day's losses and was quoted at 10,170/220 as the central bank was spotted selling the dollar, traders said.

Traders said Tuesday's move to have the price quoted on screens reflect what the rupiah is actually changing hands at is a significant strategy change that should attract banks to sell more dollars in Jakarta.

A Bank Indonesia (BI) spokesman, asked about Tuesday's move, said it had "no comment on the rupiah".

Recently, the rupiah weakened to more than 10,000 to the dollar for the first time since September 2009. Last year, it was emerging Asia's worst-performing currency, losing 6 percent against the dollar. So far this year, the rupiah has shed another 5.3 percent.

Traders said that for the past few months, BI has steadily sold dollars at lower levels than dealt prices in order to make the rupiah appear stronger.

The central bank's Tuesday might ease downward pressure on the rupiah, traders said.

"BI cannot be the only seller of dollars," said a trader in Jakarta. "Allowing prices to match real market is wiser, it might help the rupiah."

The trader said that in recent months traders had been hesitant to sell dollars when the central bank-managed indicative prices were stronger than market prices.

PSYCHOLOGICAL BARRIER BROKEN

Bank Indonesia long said that the rupiah's right value was stronger than 10,000 to the U.S. dollar level, which was widely seen to be of psychologically important. To traders, the way BI has allowed spot rates to match real market levels suggests it is no longer so concerned that the rupiah could depreciate rapidly.

On July 11, BI raised its benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points, twice as much as the market expected. Last Wednesday, Governor Agus Martowardojo said ""There is no need to worry about the exchange rate. It reflects healthy trade (with) balanced exports and imports and we expect a stronger economy and better management of inflation."

Changed expectations about when the US Federal Reserve will start easing its $85 billion a month stimulus programme accounts for some of BI's confidence, traders said.

Three weeks ago, the market was expecting the Fed to start easing as early as September. However, the Fed has since made it clear that no easing is imminent. This has stemmed much of the recent flows out of emerging Asian markets and taken some immediate pressure off the region's currencies, including the rupiah.

Indonesia was seen as more vulnerable to foreign sell-offs than other Asian countries, because inflation is high and it has a sizable current account deficit. At the end of June, Indonesia's foreign-exchange reserves dropped below $100 billion for the first time in two years.

But during the first 19 days of July, foreign investors increased their holdings of the country's bonds by 1.7 trillion rupiah ($167 million), according to the government data.

(Additional reporting by Rieka Rahadiana in JAKARTA; Editing by Richard Borsuk)