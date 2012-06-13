JAKARTA, June 13 Indonesia's central bank sold
its nine-month SBI and SBI sharia debt in an auction on
Wednesday at a rate of 4.32005 percent, up slightly from the
previous auction last month.
SBI debt is offered once a month and is aimed at absorbing
liquidity in the financial system to control inflation. Last
month 9-month SBIs were sold at a rate of 4.23785 percent.
Earlier the bank sold $700 million of its first dollar
denominated term-deposits with maturities of seven and 14 days,
in an effort to relieve a local scarcity of the U.S. currency.
