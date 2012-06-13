JAKARTA, June 13 Indonesia's central bank sold its nine-month SBI and SBI sharia debt in an auction on Wednesday at a rate of 4.32005 percent, up slightly from the previous auction last month.

SBI debt is offered once a month and is aimed at absorbing liquidity in the financial system to control inflation. Last month 9-month SBIs were sold at a rate of 4.23785 percent.

Earlier the bank sold $700 million of its first dollar denominated term-deposits with maturities of seven and 14 days, in an effort to relieve a local scarcity of the U.S. currency. (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)