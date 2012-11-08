JAKARTA Nov 8 Indonesia's central bank sold nine-month SBI and SBI sharia in an auction on Thursday at a rate of 4.77039 percent, higher than 4.74612 percent in the previous auction, the bank said in a statement.

SBI is offered once a month and is aimed at absorbing liquidity in the financial system to control inflation.

Earlier on Thursday the bank kept its benchmark rate at 5.75 percent for a ninth-consecutive month, as inflationary pressures remained low and manageable.

Bank Indonesia maintained its inflation target at 4.5 percent plus or minus 1 percent this year. (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Kim Coghill)