JAKARTA, Nov 10 Indonesia's central bank raised a total of 9.54 trillion rupiah ($1.1 billion) from an auction of nine-month SBI debt and nine-month sharia SBI debt on Wednesday.

Following are the results of today's auction:

Latest Oct Nine-month SBI: Weighted average rate 5.22412 5.76845 (pct) Amount absorbed (bln 8,941.00 13,841.00 rph) - Total incoming bids 22,415.00 22,009.00 (bln rph) SOR (stop out rate) 5.35 5.90 (pct) Bid rate range (pct) 4.90-5.90 5.50-6.40 Frequency of incoming 203 160 bids Nine-month sharia SBI: Weighted average rate 5.22412 5.76845 (pct) Amount absorbed (bln 600.00 585.00 rph) - Total incoming bids 600.00 585.00 (bln rph) Frequency of incoming 4 4 bids

($1 = 8,890 rupiah) (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana and Andjarsari Paramaditha; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)