MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf bourses edge down in thin trade, Kuwait outperforms
DUBAI, March 5 Most Gulf bourses edged down in light, early trade on Sunday, while Kuwait outperformed on the back of financial stocks.
JAKARTA Feb 13 Bank Indonesia sold its nine-month SBI and SBI sharia at auction on Wednesday at a rate of 4.86119 percent, higher than 4.84021 percent in the previous auction last month, the central bank said in a statement.
SBI debt is offered once a month and is aimed at absorbing liquidity in the financial system to control inflation.
Bank Indonesia held its benchmark rate at a record low of 5.75 percent on Tuesday due to manageable inflation and resilient economic growth. (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Jonathan Thatcher)
ABU DHABI, March 5 Abu Dhabi investment fund Mubadala Development Co sold nearly a third of its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, booking a tiny gain on its investments in the micro chip maker.
