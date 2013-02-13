JAKARTA Feb 13 Bank Indonesia sold its nine-month SBI and SBI sharia at auction on Wednesday at a rate of 4.86119 percent, higher than 4.84021 percent in the previous auction last month, the central bank said in a statement.

SBI debt is offered once a month and is aimed at absorbing liquidity in the financial system to control inflation.

Bank Indonesia held its benchmark rate at a record low of 5.75 percent on Tuesday due to manageable inflation and resilient economic growth. (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Jonathan Thatcher)