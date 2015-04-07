JAKARTA, April 7 Indonesia's President Joko Widodo said he is optimistic the country's stock index can reach 6,000 points, up about 8.6 percent from current levels, but did not give a time frame.

The Indonesian stock index closed at 5,523 points on Tuesday.

"Optimism is shown in this index. Investor confidence in Indonesia is very good," Widodo said, during a visit to the stock exchange on Tuesday.

Head of Indonesia's stock exchange Ito Warsito expects 32 companies to list this year, higher than 23 firms last year. Some of the companies that may pursue initial public offerings include those in the property and oil and gas sectors. (Reporting by Cindy Silviana; Writing by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)