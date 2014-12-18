JAKARTA Dec 18 Indonesia's new government plans
to cut its budget deficit to one percent of gross domestic
product by 2019, partly by reforming the tax system, the finance
minister said on Thursday.
A shortfall in tax revenue estimated at $6.15 billion
threatened to push the 2014 budget deficit in Southeast Asia's
largest economy to breach a legally binding limit of 3 percent
of GDP.
The new government of President Joko Widodo wants to curb
the budget deficit, which forces Indonesia to issue bonds to pay
interest on outstanding loans.
"The way to achieve this is through reform in tax
administration," Finance Minister Bambang Brodjonegoro told a
news conference. Brodjonegoro had earlier vowed to keep this
year's budget deficit at 2.4 percent of GDP.
Brodjonegoro said he would revise the target for next year's
budget deficit to 2 percent or less, below the 2.2 percent
proposed by the former administration.
Lowering the budget deficit is key to fiscal prudence, after
the U.S. Federal Reserve signalled it could hike interest rates
next year, a move that would swell borrowing costs, said Bank
Indonesia Senior Deputy Governor Mirza Adityaswara.
The measure to control the budget deficit will reduce the
deficit on the current account and benefit Indonesia's economic
fundamentals, Adityaswara added.
Besides raising tax collections, the government will cut
fuel subsidy allocations after Widodo hiked prices of subsidised
fuel in mid-November, a decision Brodjonegoro has said would
halve the fuel subsidy funding required next year.
From early next year, Brodjonegoro said, the government
plans to set a fixed amount of subsidy per litre of fuel,
linking domestic prices to global oil prices. The government now
keeps domestic fuel prices fixed.
Brodjonegoro said economic growth of 7 percent was possible
in 2016, barring any major turbulence, with inflation next year
expected at around 4.5 percent to 5 percent.
Indonesia will have its slowest growth this year since 2009.
The finance ministry has forecast growth of 5.1 percent for 2014
and 5.8 percent for next year.
Bank Indonesia, the central bank, estimates inflation of 7.9
percent this year. Some prices spiked after the November fuel
price hike of more than 30 percent to cut the budget deficit and
free up funds for uses besides fuel subsidies.
Brodjonegoro expected Indonesia's large current account gap
to approach 2 percent of GDP next year, versus the central
bank's estimate of around 3 percent this year.
(Reporting by Adriana Nina Kusuma; Writing by Gayatri Suroyo)