JAKARTA Oct 4 Indonesia's finance ministry aims
to issue the country's first project-based sukuk at an auyction
on Oct. 11, with maturities of six and 21 years, sharia director
Dahlan Siamat told Reuters on Tuesday.
The ministry will also issue six-month sharia T-bill, as
well as 14-year and 25-year sukuk, with a total target of 500
billion rupiah ($56.2 million), Siamat said.
The long-awaited project-based sukuk will be backed by 1,066
infrastructure projects including roads and railways.
($1 = 8,897.5 rupiah)
