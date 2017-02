JAKARTA Feb 14 Indonesia raised 2.175 trillion rupiah ($241.67 million) in a sukuk auction on Feb 14, above its target of 1 trillion rupiah, the central bank said on Tuesday.

The finance ministry sold 25 billion rupiah of six-year project based sukuk, 100 billion rupiah of 15-year project based sukuk, and 2.05 trillion rupiah of 25-year project based sukuk.

There were no winning bids for a 6-month sharia T-bill and 10-year project based sukuk. ($1 = 9,000 rupiah) (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana and Andjarsari Paramaditha; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)