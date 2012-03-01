JAKARTA, March 1 Indonesia's finance ministry set the coupon for its three-year retail sukuk to be issued on March 21 at 6.25 percent, the debt office said in a statement on Thursday.

The retail sukuk is only sold to individual investors who are Indonesian citizens.

Last year the country sold 7.3 trillion rupiah ($809.31 million) of the three-year retail sukuk with a coupon of 8.15 percent.

($1 = 9,020 rupiah) (Reporting by Aditya Suharmoko; Editing by Matthew Bigg)