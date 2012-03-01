Electronics retailer hhgregg could file for bankruptcy next month-Bbg
Feb 24 Appliances and electronics retailer hhgregg Inc is preparing to file for bankruptcy as soon as next month, Bloomberg reported on Friday.
JAKARTA, March 1 Indonesia's finance ministry set the coupon for its three-year retail sukuk to be issued on March 21 at 6.25 percent, the debt office said in a statement on Thursday.
The retail sukuk is only sold to individual investors who are Indonesian citizens.
Last year the country sold 7.3 trillion rupiah ($809.31 million) of the three-year retail sukuk with a coupon of 8.15 percent.
($1 = 9,020 rupiah) (Reporting by Aditya Suharmoko; Editing by Matthew Bigg)
* In a deal with Castellum, Klövern acquires 9 properties in Mölndal and Partille, and divests all of Klövern's 14 properties in Borås
LONDON, Feb 24 (IFR) - Agrokor said reports of electricity outages at its Mercator stores are not correct, after stories in local press sent the Croatian company's bond prices tumbling on Friday.