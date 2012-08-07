JAKARTA Aug 7 Indonesia sold 540 billion rupiah ($57.05 million) of sukuk in an auction on Tuesday, above a target of 500 billion rupiah, with yields rising slightly from the previous auction, the finance ministry said.

The country raised 500 billion rupiah from sales of 25-year project-based sukuk and 40 billion rupiah from six-year sukuk. There were no winning bids for six-month sharia T-bill and 10 and 15-year project based sukuk.

The weighted average yield on the 25-year sukuk was 6.71616 percent, versus 6.69002 percent in an auction last month.

Incoming bids totalled 1.933 trillion rupiah.

Foreign holdings of Indonesian government bonds have risen since June. They stood at 236.61 trillion rupiah ($25 billion) as of Aug 3, or 29.6 percent of the total outstanding bonds, up from 28.4 percent at the end of June.

($1 = 9,465 rupiah) (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)