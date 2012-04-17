BRIEF-Imf Bentham updates on confidential Australian case completion
* Following completion of an Australian matter, anticipates receiving gross revenue of approximately $2.7mln
JAKARTA, April 17 Indonesia aims to raise 1 trillion rupiah ($108.99 million) in a sukuk auction on April 24, the finance ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.
The finance ministry plans to sell project-based sukuk mature in six, 10, 15, and 25 year tenors.
Earlier on Tuesday Indonesia raised 2.2 trillion rupiah ($239.78 million) in a local currency debt auction, though did not sell any long tenors, after IFR reported that the country plans to raise $2 billion through 10-year and 30-year U.S. dollar bonds.
The ministry has raised 13.1 trillion rupiah from debt auctions this quarter out of a 46.5 trillion rupiah target. ($1 = 9,175 rupiah) (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)
* Announces that its United States investment vehicle, Bentham IMF 1 llc (Bentham IMF 1), has funded its first matter
* Ronald Chan has accepted company's invitation to join its board as an Executive Director