JAKARTA May 8 Indonesia raised 1.015 trillion
rupiah ($110.39 million) in a sukuk auction on Tuesday, s lightly
above a 1 trillion rupiah target, wi th most demand for its
six-month sharia T-bills, the debt office said.
The finance ministry has raised 23.485 trillion rupiah from
debt auctions this quarter out of a 46.5 trillion rupiah target.
It raised 60.387 trillion rupiah in the first quarter.
The government sold 146.32 trillion rupiah in bonds as of
May 2 this year, 53.8 percent of its total target of 272
trillion rupiah, according to the debt office.
($1 = 9,195 rupiah)
(Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana and Aditya Suharmoko; Editing by
Matthew Bigg)