JAKARTA May 8 Indonesia raised 1.015 trillion rupiah ($110.39 million) in a sukuk auction on Tuesday, s lightly above a 1 trillion rupiah target, wi th most demand for its six-month sharia T-bills, the debt office said.

The finance ministry has raised 23.485 trillion rupiah from debt auctions this quarter out of a 46.5 trillion rupiah target. It raised 60.387 trillion rupiah in the first quarter.

The government sold 146.32 trillion rupiah in bonds as of May 2 this year, 53.8 percent of its total target of 272 trillion rupiah, according to the debt office.

