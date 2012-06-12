JAKARTA, June 12 Indonesia's government raised
800 billion rupiah ($85.06 million) of project-based sukuk in an
auction on Wednesday, slightly below its target, the finance
ministry said.
The six-year project-based sukuk was at a yield of 5.92188
percent, down from 6.14266 percent in an auction last month,
belying a recent trend of rising yields in government debt
auctions amid global investor nerves over risky assets.
There were no winning bids in the auction for six-month
sharia T-bills or 10, 15 and 25-year project-based sukuk.
($1 = 9,405 rupiah)
(Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)