BRIEF-KSL Holdings bhd says Qtrly profit attribuatble 166.9 mln rgt vs 63.7 mln rgt
JAKARTA, July 24 Indonesia raised 460 billion rupiah ($48.65 million) from a sukuk auction on Tuesday, lower than a target of 500 billion rupiah, the debt office said.
The country only sold 25-year project-based sukuk at a weighted average yield of 6.69 percent. There were no winning bids for one-year sharia T-bills and six-year, 10-year as well as 15-year project-based sukuk.
Foreign ownership of sukuk stood at 5.38 trillion rupiah or 5.61 pct of the total as of July 20, data from debt office shows. ($1 = 9,455 rupiah) (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)
* Says KKR makes its investment from its China growth fund. Further details of transaction are not disclosed Further company coverage:
* FY ended dec. 31, 2016 pre-tax profit 156.75 billion naira versus 125.62 billion naira