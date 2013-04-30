JAKARTA, April 30 Indonesia's finance ministry raised 1 trillion rupiah ($102.88 million) worth of sharia bonds on Tuesday, below its target of 1.5 trillion rupiah, the ministry's debt office said.

The ministry only sold the 30-year, project-based sukuk with the yield at 6.82781 percent. There were no winning bids for the rest of the bonds, which included 5-, 14- and 24-year project based sukuk.

According to the debt office, total incoming bids were 2.43 trillion rupiah.

($1 = 9720.5 rupiah) (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Randy Fabi)