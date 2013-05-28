JAKARTA May 28 Indonesia raised 735 billion rupiah ($75.08 million) in sharia bonds at an auction on Tuesday, half of the indicative target of 1.5 trillion rupiah, the finance ministry's debt office said.

The G20 economy sold five- and 30-year project-based sukuk, with yields higher for 30-year sukuk compared to the previous auction on May 14.

Total incoming bids were 3.22 trillion rupiah and the highest bid-to-cover ratio was 10.66 for 5-year project-based sukuk.

Offshore investors held 8.86 trillion rupiah of sharia bonds, or 8.13 percent of the total outstanding as of May 24. The ownerships were rising compared to 5.6 percent at end of January. ($1 = 9,790 rupiah) (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Writing by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Jonathan Thatcher)