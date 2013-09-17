JAKARTA, Sept 17 Indonesia's finance ministry
sold 1.1 trillion rupiah ($96.68 million) of sharia bonds on
Tuesday with most yields lower than the previous auction, the
ministry's debt office said.
The country sold 748 billion rupiah of six-month sharia
T-bills at a yield of 6.25887 percent, down from 6.71615 percent
on Sept. 3.
It also sold 199 billion rupiah of 30-year project-based
sukuk with the yield down to 9.18435 percent from 9.43750
percent earlier this month. The seven-year project-based sukuk
was sold for 153 billion rupiah with the yield at 8.31144
percent.
Total bids were 6.49 trillion rupiah and the highest
bid-to-cover ratio was 7.95 from six-month sharia T-bills.
($1 = 11,377.5 rupiah)
