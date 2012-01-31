JAKARTA, Jan 31 Indonesia raised 1.325 trillion rupiah ($147.4 million) from a sukuk auction on Tuesday, with yields falling for the 24-year sharia bond on strong demand.

Following are the results of the auction. Bids are in billions of rupiah, yields are in percent.

6-yr 10-yr 15-yr IFR0010

PBS PBS PBS Incoming bids 573 536 1,391 1,676 (trln rph) Winning bids - 415 510 400 (trln rph) - Competitive - 350 405 280 bids - Non competitive - 65 105 120 bids Lowest yield 5.18750 5.50000 6.06250 6.56250 (pct) Highest yield 6.62500 6.50000 7.06250 7.50000 (pct) Weighted avg - 5.53795 6.21412 6.80748 yield (pct) Bid-to-cover - 1.29 2.73 4.19 ratio ($1 = 8,990 rupiah) (Compiled by Rieka Rahadiana)