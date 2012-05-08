JAKARTA, May 8 Indonesia sold 1.015 trillion rupiah ($110.39
million) of sharia government bonds in an auction on Tuesday with six-month
sharia T-bills attracting the most incoming bids, according to the debt office.
Yields of 10-year and 15-year project-based sukuk were flat relative to
previous auctions.
Following are results of the auction. Bids are in billions of rupiah, yields
are in percent.
6-mth 6-yr 10-yr 15-yr 25-yr
T-bill PBS PBS PBS PBS
Incoming bids 1,596 207 361 651 264
(bln rph)
Winning bids 150 - 225 640 -
(trln rph)
- Competitive 105 - 205 630 -
bids
- Non competitive 45 - 20 10 -
bids
Lowest yield 3.81250 5.62500 6.18750 6.56250 6.93750
(pct)
Highest yield 5.00000 6.50000 7.50000 7.75000 7.18750
(pct)
Weighted avg 3.82887 - 6.21951 6.61062 -
yield
Bid-to-cover 10.64 - 1.60 1.02 -
ratio
NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids, not bids absorbed by
the ministry.
($1 = 9,195 rupiah)
(Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Matthew Bigg)