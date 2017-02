JAKARTA May 9 Indonesia's finance ministry plans to sell a 6-month sharia T-bill in an additional auction on May 9 to the country's central bank, the debt office said in a statement on Wednesday that did not disclose the target.

The ministry on Tuesday raised 1.015 trillion rupiah ($110.39 million) of sukuk with most demand for its six-month sharia T-bills.

Indonesia sold 146.32 trillion rupiah in bonds in the year to May 2, 53.8 percent of its total target of 272 trillion rupiah, according to the debt office. ($1 = 9,195 rupiah) (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Matthew Bigg)