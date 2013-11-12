JAKARTA Nov 12 Indonesia's finance ministry did not receive any winning bids for all offered sharia bonds at Tuesday's auction, the debt office at the finance ministry said.

The country offered project-based sukuk with maturities of 7-years, 24-years and 30-years with an indicative target of 1 trillion rupiah.

Total bids were 366.3 billion rupiah ($31.7 million).

($1 = 11,560.0000 Indonesian rupiah) (Reporting by Adriana Nina Kusuma; Writing by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)