JAKARTA, June 14 Indonesia's finance ministry swapped 5.455 trillion rupiah ($577.86 million) of short-term debt for 15-year bonds on Thursday, in an effort to lengthen debt maturity.

The finance ministry swapped bonds maturing between 2012 and 2017 for bonds due in May 2027. ($1 = 9,440 rupiah) (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana and Andjarsari Paramaditha; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)