JAKARTA, Sept 12 Indonesia's finance ministry said on Monday that it would raise tobacco excise tariffs for 2012 by an average 12.2 percent, while simplifying the tariffs imposed on different cigarette types.

Indonesian cigarette firms, such as Hanjaya Mandala Sampoerna and Gudang Garam , are estimated to produce 268.4 billion cigarettes next year, said Bambang PS Brodjonegoro, fiscal office chief at the ministry, contributing the majority of a forecast 72.4 trillion rupiah ($8.45 billion) in total government excise revenues next year. ($1 = 8,570 rupiah) (Reporting by Adriana Nina Kusuma; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)