JAKARTA, March 2 Indonesia's foreign tourist arrivals fell 3.99 percent in January from a year earlier, compared with a rise of 6.35 percent in December, the statistics bureau said on Monday.

Data showed around 723,000 tourists came to the country in January, down from 915,300 people in December.

Southeast Asia's largest economy attracts fewer tourists than some of its neighbours. A bigger industry could help curb the country's wide current account deficit.