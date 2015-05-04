JAKARTA May 4 Indonesia's foreign tourist arrivals in March rose 3.13 percent from a year earlier, after rising 11.95 percent in February, the statistics bureau said on Monday.

Data showed around 789,600 tourists came to the country in March, slightly up from 786,700 the previous month.

Southeast Asia's largest economy attracts fewer tourists than some of its neighbours. President Joko Widodo wants to revive the tourism industry in his five-year term, targetting to invite 20 million tourists in year, up from 9.44 million in 2014, Tourism Minister Arif Yahya said. (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki and Hidayat Setiaji; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)