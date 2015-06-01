JAKARTA, June 1 Indonesia's foreign tourist arrivals in April rose 3.24 percent from a year earlier, after increasing 3.13 percent in March, the statistics bureau said on Monday.

Data showed around 749,900 tourists came to the country in April, down from 789,600 the previous month.

Southeast Asia's largest economy attracts fewer tourists than some of its neighbours. President Joko Widodo wants to revive the tourism industry in his five-year term, targetting to attract 20 million tourists a year, up from 9.44 million in 2014. (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki and Hidayat Setiaji; Editing by Richard Borsuk)