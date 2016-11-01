JAKARTA Nov 1 Indonesia attracted 922,608 foreign tourists in September, up 12.11 percent from a year earlier, the statistics bureau said on Tuesday.

That compares with growth in foreign tourist arrivals of 16.14 percent in August.

The total number of visitors in September, including those passing through Indonesia's borders from neighbouring countries and foreign workers with permits for less than one year, was 1.01 million, up 9.40 percent from a year earlier.

Indonesia has been attracting growing numbers of Chinese visitors.

The government wants to expand tourism to help reduce the economy's reliance on exports of raw commodities. It aims to attract 20 million visitors a year by 2019, more than double last year's 9.73 million. (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki and Hidayat Setiaji; Writing by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)