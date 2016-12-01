JAKARTA Dec 1 Indonesia attracted 913,589 foreign tourists in October, up 15.62 percent from a year earlier, the statistics bureau said on Thursday.

That compares with growth in foreign tourist arrivals of 12.11 percent in September.

The total number of visitors in October, including those passing through Indonesia's borders from neighbouring countries and foreign workers with permits for less than one year, was 1.04 million, up 18.55 percent from a year earlier.

The government wants to expand tourism to help reduce the economy's reliance on selling raw commodities. It aims to attract 20 million visitors a year by 2019, more than double last year's number.

In the first 10 months of 2016, the number of foreign visitors coming into Indonesia was 9.4 million people. (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki and Hidayat Setiaji; Writing by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)