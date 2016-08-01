UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
JAKARTA Aug 1 Indonesia attracted nearly 800,000 foreign tourists in June, up 0.78 percent from a year earlier, the statistics bureau said on Monday.
June's pace of annual increase for tourist arrivals was slower than May's 12 percent.
The total number of foreigners visiting in June, including those passing through Indonesia's borders from neighbouring countries and foreign workers with permits for less than year, was 784,155.
Indonesia's government wants to expand tourism to help reduce the country's reliance on exporting raw commodities.
The government aims to attract 20 million visitors a year by 2019, more than double the 9.73 million last year. (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki and Hidayat Setiaji; Editing by Richard Borsuk)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources