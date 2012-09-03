JAKARTA, Sept 3 Indonesia's foreign tourist arrivals in July fell 5.94 percent from a year ago, the first drop in over a year, the country's statistics bureau said on Monday.

The archipelago lags regional neighbours in attracting tourists, though some economists think boosting its service industries could be an engine of growth for Southeast Asia's largest economy. (Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha and Adriana Nina Kusuma; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)