JAKARTA Feb 1 Indonesia's foreign tourist arrivals in December grew 5.86 percent from a year earlier, slightly down from 5.94 percent a month earlier, the statistics bureau data showed on Friday.

The archipelago lags regional neighbours in attracting tourists. Some economists think boosting its service industries could be an engine of growth for Southeast Asia's largest economy. (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Jonathan Thatcher and John Mair)