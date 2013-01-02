JAKARTA Jan 2 Indonesia's foreign tourist arrivals in November rose 5.94 percent from a year earlier, up from 4.93 percent in October, the country's statistics bureau said on Wednesday.

The archipelago lags regional neighbours in attracting tourists, although some economists think boosting its service industries could help spur growth for Southeast Asia's largest economy. (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Jonathan Thatcher)