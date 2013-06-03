JAKARTA, June 3 Indonesia's foreign tourist arrivals rose 3.2 percent in April from the same period a year ago, slowing from 10.13 percent the previous month, the statistics bureau said on Monday.

The archipelago lags regional neighbours in attracting tourists, although some economists think boosting its service industries could help spur growth for Southeast Asia's largest economy. (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Writing by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Kim Coghill)