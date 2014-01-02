UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
JAKARTA Jan 2 Indonesia's foreign tourist arrivals rose 16.4 percent in November from a year earlier, compared with October's 4.6 percent increase, the statistics bureau said on Thursday.
A record number for any month - 807,400 tourists - visited the country in November, it said.
Southeast Asia's largest economy lags neighbouring countries in attracting tourists, and some economists think boosting its service industries could spur growth. (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Richard Borsuk)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources