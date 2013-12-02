JAKARTA Dec 2 Indonesia's foreign tourist arrivals grew 4.59 percent in October from a year earlier, slowing from 12.77 percent the previous month, the statistics bureau said on Monday.

The archipelago attracted 719,900 foreign tourists in October, bolstered by recent international events such as the Miss World contest and an Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation summit, both held in Bali.

Southeast Asia's largest economy lags its neighbouring countries in attracting tourists, and some economists think boosting its service industries could spur growth. (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Writing by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)