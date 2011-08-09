BRIEF-Gabelli Funds Llc reports a 6.02 percent stake in Columbia Pipeline Partners
* Gabelli Funds Llc reports a 6.02 percent stake in Columbia Pipeline Partners LP as of February 7, 2017
JAKARTA Aug 9 Indonesia's exports to the U.S may decline if growth in the world's top economy slows, Bambang PS Brodjonegoro, fiscal policy chief at the finance ministry, told reporters on Tuesday.
The U.S. is Indonesia's third-largest export destination, according to Indonesia's statistics bureau data. (Reporting by Adriana Nina Kusuma)
* Gabelli Funds Llc reports a 6.02 percent stake in Columbia Pipeline Partners LP as of February 7, 2017
SYDNEY, Feb 9 Suncorp Group Ltd, Australia's second-largest general insurer by market share, said on Thursday it was considering "strategic alternatives" for its life insurance division after reporting a 1.3 percent rise in half-yearly net profit.
* BRT Realty Trust reports first quarter results for December 31, 2016