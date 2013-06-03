JAKARTA, June 3 Indonesia had a $1.61 billion trade deficit in April, following a surplus a month earlier, as global demand remained weak, the statistics bureau said on Monday.

A month ago, Indonesia reported a trade surplus of $330 million for March.

In April, exports contracted for a 13th consecutive month on an annual basis, down 9.11 percent. Imports fell 3.68 percent from April 2012. In March, imports fell 9.97 percent from a year earlier.

A Reuters poll had forecast a trade surplus for April of $50 million.

After five straight months of deficits through February, Indonesia's trade account had switched into a surplus in March.

In January through March, imports of capital goods fell 15.82 percent as commodity-based firms reduced spending.

CONTEXT

- Indonesia posted twin deficits in the current and capital accounts in the first quarter, producing a $6.6 billion deficit in its balance of payments for those months.

- Bank Indonesia estimated the current account deficit may ease to 2.4 percent of gross domestic product this year if the government hikes fuel prices by 33 percent on average.

- Rising inflationary pressure coupled with the country's deficits have put pressure on the rupiah.

- Manufacturing activity expanded moderately in May with new exports orders accelerated at the fastest pace since November.

The HSBC Market purchasing managers' index for May was little unchanged to 51.6, from a six-month high in April at 51.7. A survey reading above 50.0 signals expansion and a reading below that means contraction in manufacturing activity.

- Indonesia's economy is seen expanding this year at the lower end of the central bank's 6.2-6.6 percent target range.

(Reporting by Nilufar Rizki and Adriana Nina Kusuma; Editing by Richard Borsuk)