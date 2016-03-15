* Trade balance $1.14 bln vs $80 mln in poll
* Feb exports -7.18 pct y/y, vs -14.70 pct in poll
* Export contraction is the smallest since Oct 2014
* Feb imports -11.71 pct y/y, vs -10.70 pct in poll
By Nilufar Rizki and Gayatri Suroyo
JAKARTA, March 15 Indonesia produced its largest
trade surplus in seven months in February, as exports declined
at the slowest annual pace since October 2014.
The February surplus was $1.14 billion, far larger than the
$80 million median in a Reuters poll.
Southeast Asia's largest economy, which mainly exports
commodities, has long been struggling with weak prices for its
main products such as coal, palm oil and tin as well as oil and
gas.
In February, exports contracted for the 17th straight month.
falling 7.8 percent from a year earlier to $11.30 billion, data
from the statistics bureau showed. A Reuters poll had projected
a drop of 14.7 percent.
Suryamin, the head of the statistics bureau, said shipments
of some of Indonesia's key products including palm oil rose on a
monthly basis, while exports of wood products and copra grew on
a yearly basis.
February imports, however, were slightly weaker than the
poll forecast. They declined 11.71 percent from a year earlier
to $10.16 billion, compared with the poll's -10.70 percent
median.
IMPORT STORY UNCHANGED
Economists hesitated to see any trend of improvement in
trade from the February numbers alone.
The better-than-expected February export earnings were
"mostly because of rising exports of raw materials like copra",
said Aldian Taloputra, senior economist at Standard Chartered in
Jakarta.
"The story in imports hasn't changed much," he said, noting
that those of capital goods appear to still be weak.
Taloputra said that this weakness should strengthen the case
for Bank Indonesia (BI) to cut its benchmark rate again
at a meeting on Thursday.
A Reuters poll showed that 13 of 22 analysts expect a cut of
25 basis points to 6.75 percent. Cuts of the same size were made
in January and February.
In 2015, Indonesia had a $7.6 billion trade surplus, its
first one after three years of deficits, largely due to falls in
imports as consumption waned and investment weakened.
Economic growth in 2015 was 4.8 percent, the slowest since
2009.
The central bank has said it expects a wider gap in the
current account deficit this year stemming from a smaller trade
surplus.
BI Senior Deputy Governor Mirza Adityaswara said on Friday a
recovery in Indonesia's exports this year is contingent on there
being improvements in the global economy that push up commodity
prices.
(Editing by Richard Borsuk)