* Jan exports -8.09 pct y/y vs -4.60 pct in Reuters poll
* Jan imports -15.59 pct y/y vs forecast -6.00 pct
* Trade balance at $709 mln surplus vs forecast $140 mln
deficit
By Nilufar Rizki and Gayatri Suroyo
JAKARTA, Feb 16 Indonesia posted an unexpected
surplus in January after imports slumped, signalling continuing
weakness in consumption at a time when exports are flagging.
Southeast Asia's largest economy is off to a weak start this
year with exports and imports in January falling more sharply
than expected and down for a fourth straight month.
Data from the statistics bureau on Monday showed imports in
January dropped 15.59 percent from a year earlier, far worse
than the 6 percent fall expected by analysts in a Reuters poll.
Exports shrank 8.09 percent versus a forecast 4.6 percent fall.
"We are just a little concerned about the import numbers.
While the trade surplus is a positive, the collapse in imports
could indicate that domestic demand is under pressure as well,"
said Gundy Cahyadi, economist with DBS Bank in Singapore.
Agustinus Prasetyantoko, a professor at Universitas Katolik
Atma Jaya in Jakarta, said the trade surplus resulted from a
sharper drop in imports than exports. "This indicates that
though the trade balance is improving, economic activity is
actually slowing."
Economists had forecast a trade deficit of $140 million.
Indonesia's gross domestic product expanded at its weakest
pace in five years in 2014 on weak exports and investment. The
country's main driver of growth, private consumption, also
slowed in the last quarter dampened by high interest rates.
On the flip side, the slide in global oil prices to their
lowest in almost six years has helped the net oil importer
reduce its import bills. Oil and gas imports in January dropped
40.42 percent from a year earlier.
Imports of consumer goods fell 20.25 percent, while imports
related to investments in areas such as raw materials and
capital goods also plunged.
The rupiah strengthened to 12,735 per dollar, shored
up by the country's improved trade balance, but the stock market
was unchanged after the data, down 0.4 percent.
Indonesia has been struggling to turn its annual trade
balance back to a surplus since 2012. That, and a deficit in its
services sector, has put the country's current account balance
in negative territory for three years.
On whether a trade surplus can be sustained, Prasetyantoko
noted the government's upcoming infrastructure projects.
"This will increase imports of raw materials so imports will
probably rise later. If exports cannot pick up, then the chance
of a full year trade surplus is small."
(Reporting by Adriana Nina Kusuma; Additional reporting by
Jongwoo Cheon in Singapore; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)