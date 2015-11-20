SAN FRANCISCO Nov 20 Indonesia should be
cautious about lowering its interest rates in the face of an
impending interest rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve, the
deputy governor of Bank Indonesia, Perry Warjiyo, said on
Friday.
With both Indonesian inflation and its current account
deficit under control, any monetary policy easing needs "to be
cautiously calibrated against the impacts of lingering global
market volatility" in order to maintain exchange rate and
external stability, Warjiyo said in remarks prepared for
delivery to the San Francisco Fed's Asia Economic Policy
Conference.
Indonesia, like many emerging market economies, has been
buffeted by uneven global economic growth and declining
commodity prices. But its monetary policies, in coordination
with fiscal and structural reforms, have allowed Indonesia to
weather these spillover effects "relatively well," Warjiyo said.
Well-anchored inflation expectations, sluggish domestic
demand and muted imported inflation will keep Indonesia's
inflation at 3.9 percent next year, within its target range of
3.9 percent to 4.1 percent, he said.
