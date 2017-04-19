JAKARTA Former Indonesian education minister Anies Baswedan took a double-digit lead over Jakarta's incumbent Christian governor in the race to lead the Indonesian capital, unofficial counts by private pollsters showed on Wednesday.

Private pollsters, approved by the national elections commission, are tabulating a sample of votes known as "quick counts". A candidate needs a simple majority to win.

The elections commission is expected to announce official results by the first week of May.

