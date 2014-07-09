(Updates Prabowo comments and financial market outlook)
JAKARTA, July 9 Both candidates claimed victory
in Indonesia's presidential election on Wednesday, suggesting
there could be a drawn out constitutional battle to decide who
will next lead the world's third-largest democracy.
Just a few hours after voting closed, Jakarta governor Joko
"Jokowi" Widodo said he had won, based on quick counts of more
than 90 percent of the votes. A victory for him would be seen as
a triumph for a new breed of politician that has emerged in
Southeast Asia's biggest economy, and increase the promise of
desperately needed reform in government.
But ex-general Prabowo Subianto, the rival candidate viewed
as representative of the old guard that flourished under decades
of autocratic rule, said other, unnamed, quick counts of votes
favoured him.
Jokowi, on other hand, named tallies by six pollsters, most
regarded as reliable and independent. The included three
respected, non-partisan agencies - CSIS, Kompas and Saifulmujani
- which provided accurate tallies in the April parliamentary
election.
The quick counts are conducted by private agencies which
collate actual vote tallies as they come out of each district.
The results however are unofficial: the Election Commission will
take about two weeks to make an official announcement and the
new president is not due to take office until Oct. 1.
"There are many quick counts from various survey agencies.
But...the one that will be valid according to law in the end
will be the verdict of the KPU (Election Commission)," Prabowo
told a talk-show on a television channel.
A senior aide to Jokowi said the party would not take any
action like naming a cabinet until the official result is
announced on or around July 22.
"We've waited months. We can wait another 2 to 3 weeks for
the (Election Commission's) final verdict," Luhut Panjaitan told
Reuters.
The standoff is unprecedented in Indonesia, a member of the
G-20 group of nations that is holding only its third direct
presidential election. In both the previous elections, Susilo
Bambang Yudhoyono, now the outgoing president, won by a clear
margin.
There have been concerns of violence once the result is
known, a worry alluded to by Yudhoyono's administration.
"For both groups of supporters related with the split quick
count results, we request they do not mobilise their supporters
excessively," said Djoko Suyanto, coordinating minister for
legal, political and security affairs.
There were no reports of any major violence. Around 250,000
police officers were on standby across Indonesia, authorities
said.
CLAIM AND COUNTER-CLAIM
It has been the dirtiest and most confrontational campaign
in memory in a country which traditionally holds up the value of
consensus politics.
Ahead of the vote, the two candidates had been neck and neck
in opinion polls as Jokowi lost a huge early lead in the face of
smear campaigns and a far more focused, and expensive, race for
the presidency by his rival.
"Today the people have decided a new direction for Indonesia
... This is a new chapter for Indonesia," Jokowi told hundreds
of supporters at Proclamation Square, where the country's first
president Sukarno declared independence in 1945.
At the same time, Jokowi offered conciliatory words to his
rival, Prabowo, saying he was a patriot and contributed to a
better democracy.
Prabowo countered with his own declaration of victory.
"(The quick counts) show that we, Prabowo-Hatta, have
received the support and mandate from the people of Indonesia,"
he told a rally in the capital, referring to his running mate
Hatta Rajasa.
After the official result is declared, candidates can
challenge the results in the Constitutional Court, the final
arbiter over contested polls.
The Court's reputation has been badly tarnished after its
chief was sentenced to jail for life this month for corruption.
"There have always been challenges...So we could end up with
delayed certainty for a few weeks," Douglas Ramage, a
Jakarta-based political analyst told Reuters.
The government declared Wednesday a public holiday and
markets were closed although the rupiah currency hit a
seven-week high against the dollar in offshore markets on
Jokowi's victory claim.
His clean image is seen likely to bring in more foreign
investment as he seeks to correct Indonesia's reputation of
widespread corruption.
But any euphoria in the market could quickly evaporate if
the stalemate over the result is not quickly resolved or if
there is violence.
"Whether the market goes up or down tomorrow will mostly
depend on the security. For me, maintaining security is very
important at this point," said Isbono Putro, a director at BNI
Asset Management, who helps manage about 8 trillion rupiah
($688.47 million) in assets.
($1 = 11,620 rupiah)
