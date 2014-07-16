By Kanupriya Kapoor
| JAKARTA, July 16
JAKARTA, July 16 Jakarta's populist governor
looks set to become Indonesia's next president, according to a
private tally of eighty percent of the votes cast, as his rival
lashed out at critics, including the capital's biggest
English-language newspaper.
The Elections Commission (KPU) is to officially announce the
result on July 22, but a number of private groups are
maintaining counts of the votes as they are published on the
commission's website.
One such group, www.kawalpemilu.org, showed Governor Joko
"Jokowi" Widodo in front with 53 percent of the vote after 80
percent of the count.
"This is a crowd sourcing project based on open data
released by the KPU," said Elisa Sutanudjaja, an administrator
for kawalpemilu.org. "It's based on the official (tallies)
uploaded by the KPU but...there are some technical problems like
not all the documents are uploaded correctly."
KPU officials declined to comment on the reliability of the
kawalpemilu.org website.
Several sample "quick counts" of the vote on July 9, issued
shortly after polls closed, also gave Jokowi a narrow but
convincing lead in the closest, and most acerbic, presidential
election in the history of the world's third biggest
democracy.
His rival, former special forces general Prabowo Subianto,
has said quick counts by other private pollsters gave him the
lead. Quick counts are tallies of votes by private polling firms
at a sample of voting booths across the country and have proved
accurate in the past.
But two of the pollsters showing a Prabowo win refused to be
audited this week, a spokesman for the Association of Public
Opinion Surveys told Reuters.
He said that six others, several of which have been reliable
in the past, that predicted a Jokowi win had been audited and
declared sound.
Both sides have suggested the other might try to cheat and
there have been reports of irregularities in some areas. But
analysts said the number of votes involved - about 130 million
people cast ballots - would make it near impossible to fix the
result.
Prabowo, who has faced repeated accusations of human rights
abuses that he denies, has lashed out at media favouring his
rival.
A video circulating on social media this week showed Prabowo
criticizing the country's leading English daily for not printing
his articles.
"Your newspaper is a jerk," Prabowo told a Jakarta Post
reporter after refusing to answer her question at a news
conference. "If Prabowo writes an article, it's not allowed to
be published. That's not real democracy."
The newspaper had written an editorial ahead of the
election, backing Jokowi.
His team has also lodged a defamation complaint against a
U.S. journalist over an off-the-record interview in 2011 in
which the ex-general is quoted as saying Indonesia was "not
ready" for democracy.
(Additional reporting Dennys Kapa in Jakarta, Aubrey Belford in
Bangkok; Writing by Kanupriya Kapoor; Editing by Jonathan
Thatcher and Raju Gopalakrishnan)