By Kanupriya Kapoor and Jonathan Thatcher
JAKARTA, July 22 Indonesia's new president, Joko
"Jokowi" Widodo, promised to make life simpler for investors by
beefing up the country's threadbare infrastructure, untangling
near-impenetrable regulations and sacking his ministers if they
aren't up to the job.
The Elections Commission announced on Tuesday that the
Jakarta governor had won the hard-fought July 9 election by just
over six percentage points, although his rival, Prabowo
Subianto, plans to challenge the result in Constitutional Court.
"We need to get our economy growing. To do that we must have
more investment and also deliver in terms of infrastructure,"
Jokowi told Reuters in an interview on Saturday, given on the
condition that it not be published until after he was officially
named winner.
A lack of roads, ports, electricity and other basic
services, along with corrupt bureaucracies, is beginning to
disenchant foreign investors, essential for the resource-based
economy to grow.
"(Investors) say getting business permits is very
complicated. Some investors say they need two years. Imagine. So
if we can give solutions for getting business permits, I'm sure
that we can improve the infrastructure faster."
Jokowi is the first businessman to become president of
Indonesia, which took all six of its previous leaders from a
political elite. His simple, direct approach and success in
cutting through red tape appealed to ordinary voters. And
investors have been pushing up share prices on expectations he
would become leader of the world's third-largest democracy and
home to its biggest Muslim population.
Jokowi's humble "I'm just like the rest of you" style has
made him the country's most popular politician and it is an
image he is careful not to lose, repeatedly referring to his
time as mayor of Solo, a small city, and later as the capital's
governor.
He has rented a small, plainly furnished house in central
Jakarta while he waits to move, in October, into the sprawling
presidential palace in central Jakarta, which began life in the
18th century as home to a wealthy Dutch businessman in the
colonial era. Outside were three security guards in plain
clothes.
Jokowi, in bare feet and dressed in white shirt and dark
trousers, made clear he understood his presidential honeymoon
could be brief.
There is little in the state coffers to address pressing
problems from declining economic growth to rising poverty. But
he has shown in Jakarta talent for finding money in the budget
and has come down hard on officials who do not perform.
That, he said, is a policy he will take to the presidential
office.
"If (ministers don't succeed) there are more than a thousand
other good people in Indonesia to replace them. I can cut and
then replace them. It's very simple for me," he said.
"They have to be clean, they have to be competent, they have
to have good leadership (skills) and a commitment to serve the
people."
He has faced accusations, which he denies, that he will be
under the thumb of the chief of the party that supports him,
former president Megawati Sukarnoputri.
Jokowi repeatedly said during his presidential campaign he
would not trade cabinet jobs for political support.
But in the interview, he acknowledged for the first time
that around 20 percent of his cabinet will likely be political
appointments from parties that backed him.
The threat of being fired is an unusual risk for ministers.
For years, the biggest threat most cabinet members have faced is
a reshuffle into a less significant role.
One finance minister was forced to resign three years ago
because, in the view of many analysts, she was a little too
effective in tackling the rampant graft that has so long weighed
down Southeast Asia's biggest economy.
SHORT ON SPECIFICS
But Jokowi was short on specifics. "Too much detail," said
his aide when the president-elect was asked exactly how he would
handle such issues like a ban imposed this year on exports of
unprocessed minerals. The law is meant to boost national
revenues, but has worried investors by its confused
implementation and suggestion of rising nationalism.
First, said Jokowi, he will immediately set a transition
team to discuss how to allocate top government positions and
which issues to set as priorities.
He pointed to the massive fuel subsidies, which now cost
about a fifth of the annual state budget but which economists
say do more to help the wealthy than the 40 percent of the
population which live in or close to abject poverty.
"We should move the subsidies to the farmers for their
fertiliser or infrastructure for their irrigation. To the
fishermen, we can give ... engines for their boats ... if we
move the subsidies from fuel to productive activities, we will
have more productivity," he said.
"I think a first important thing is also to make regulations
clearer. Because some of the regulations are not clear," he
said.
"In my experience as mayor and governor it's not difficult.
It's just a different scale. It's only about management."
