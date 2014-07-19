(Refiles to add dateline and bylines)
By Randy Fabi and Kanupriya Kapoor
JAKARTA, July 19 The top priority of Indonesia's
likely next government will be to cut fuel subsidies to control
the country's widening budget deficit, a move it hopes to
accomplish within the first 100 days in office, the vice
presidential candidate said on Saturday.
Energy subsidies, which mainly benefit the rich, cost the
government around $20 billion a year and are the main factor
behind a current account deficit that is expected to be above 3
percent of gross domestic product this year.
"There is no alternative. We have to reduce fuel subsidies,"
Jusuf Kalla, the running mate of presidential frontrunner Joko
"Jokowi" Widodo, told Reuters when asked what they would do in
the first 100 days in office.
"There is nothing you can do if 25 percent of your budget
goes to the middle class (through fuel subsidies). This is
crazy."
Jokowi and Kalla are expected to be announced the winner of
the July 9 presidential election when the Elections Commission
concludes its nationwide vote count within the next few days. An
official election result is expected to be announced by Tuesday.
Private groups tracking counting of the ballots show Jokowi
ahead of ex-general Prabowo Subianto with around 53 percent of
the vote in the closest presidential election ever in the
world's third largest democracy.
If confirmed the winner, Kalla said reducing fuel subsidies
would be the new government's top economic priority once it
takes office in late October.
Kalla said he was keenly aware of how politically sensitive
it was to cut fuel subsidies in Southeast Asia's largest economy
after hiking prices three times when he first served as vice
president during the first term of outgoing president Susilo
Bambang Yudhoyono.
"From my experience, you will not spark any protests if you
do it in good time and with good style," he said.
Protests over fuel price increases contributed to the
downfall of the long-serving autocrat Suharto in 1998.
Kalla declined to say by how much it would initially reduce
fuel subsidies.
Jokowi has previously said he would gradually reduce fuel
subsidies over a four or five-year period.
Indonesian fuel prices are some of the cheapest in the
world, currently priced at 6,500 rupiah ($0.56) a litre for
gasoline and 5,500 for diesel.
"Indonesia is one of the biggest socialist countries in the
world when 25 percent of its budget is going to only energy
subsidies. Only Venezuela and Iran maybe have cheaper oil prices
than Indonesia," Kalla said.
($1 = 11,610 rupiah)
(Additional reporting by Jonathan Thatcher; Editing by Sophie
Walker)