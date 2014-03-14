JAKARTA, March 14 Indonesia's main opposition
PDI-P party on Friday named Jakarta's hugely popular governor,
Joko Widodo, as its candidate for this year's presidential
election.
Opinion polls show Jokowi, as he is popularly known, far in
front in the race for president. The election is on July 9.
In just over a year as governor of the Indonesian capital
Jakarta, he has won national popularity for his straight forward
style.
"We are nominating Jokowi as presidential candidate," Hasto
Kristianto, vice-secretary general of the Indonesian Democratic
Party-Struggle (PDI-P) told Reuters.
(Reporting by Kanupriya Kapoor, Editing by Jonathan Thatcher)