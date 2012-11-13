JAKARTA Nov 13 Indonesia's energy regulator BPMigas said on Tuesday the fate of existing production sharing contracts was now unclear after the constitutional court ruled to dismantle it.

"There is no certainty regarding the production sharing contracts," R Priyono, the chairman of BP Migas, told reporters.

Regulator BPMigas manages oil and gas contracts with companies that include energy majors such as Chevron, Total, Exxon Mobil and CNOOC Ltd.

Priyono said a third liquefied natural gas (LNG) train, estimated to cost $12 billion, at Tangguh plant operated by BP PLC will be put on hold after the court ruling.